Ralph W. Tedesco, 57, of McDonald, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 27 years to Regina "Gina" Nardozi Tedesco; loving father of Kristie Nardozi, Nicholas (Aurora) Tedesco and Andrew Tedesco; devoted pap of Madisyn, Arianna and Evelyn; loving son of Ralph A. and the late Rosemary C. Miele Tedesco; dear brother of Don Tedesco and Lynn (Fred) Humelsine; and cherished uncle of Kari Lynn Tedesco. Also surviving are many aunts, cousins and in-laws.

Ralph was a superintendent for Northeast Paving (formerly Lane Construction Corp).

Family and friends are welcomed from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in St. Joseph Church, 825 2nd Street, Verona, PA 15147.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grey Paws Sanctuary, 2909 Jacks Run Road, White Oak, PA 15131.