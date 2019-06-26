Ramona Dunlap, 72, of Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, June 20, 2019.

She was born November 30, 1946, in Washington, to the late Marshall and Surburba Woods.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Washington.

She enjoyed being a Nana, watching Steelers games, even attending training camp when her health permitted, traveling when her health permitted, watching "Family Feud" and playing cards. She was a dedicated mother, Nana, sister and aunt. She was formerly employed as a housekeeper, direct care worker and desk clerk at the Ellis Hotel.

Surviving are her children, Carla Dunlap of Washington and DaQuawn "DQ" Robinson and Shaqua "Qua" Robinson, at home; grandson Kysannte' Dunlap of Washington; brother Marshall "Sonny" Woods of North Carolina; sister Olivia Woods of Mt. Lebanon; sister Lenore (Michael "Byrd") Gilliam of Washington; brother Wesley Woods Sr. (Glynnis) of Birmingham, Ala.; nieces Marsha'l (Samuel "Giften") Hines of Charleston, S.C., and Melissa Gilliam of Washington; nephews Wesley Woods Jr. of Daphne, Ala., Justin Woods of Washington, D.C., and Michael "Mike Mike" Gilliam of Columbus, Ohio; niece Marcia Grail of Oregon; nephew Michael Woods of Steubenville, Ohio; niece Brande Crooks of Washington; and great-nephews Memphis Gilliam and Marcellus Crooks of Washington.

Also surviving are her special children, James (Kerstin "Tina") Dunlap, Barbara Toombs, Brenda Dunlap, Judy Jenkins, James Jenkins and Karen Sopshire and their families.

Also surviving are several cousins and extended family members.

Deceased is a sister, Marsha "Boots" Crooks.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, June 29, in New Dominion Birth Kingdom Ministries, 240 North Lincoln Street, Washington, PA 15301, with Pastor Walter S. Cherry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Brownson House, 1415 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, or at brownsonhouse.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to All Counties Cremation Services.