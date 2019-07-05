Randy D. Perkins, 61, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the Donnell House, Washington.

He was born November 1, 1957 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Dale A. and Delilah Haladyna Perkins.

Randy was a 1975 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and a 1991 graduate of California University, with an accounting degree.

He had worked for several years at Gateway Coal Company and recently worked for Life Steps as a caregiver.

On October 2, 1992 he married Beth Anne McKeever, who died May 9, 2010.

Surviving is a son, Ryan P. Perkins (Charlin Foster) of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Kylie and Lucas Perkins; a brother, Rodney (Lisa) Perkins of Waynesburg.

Deceased is a brother, Mark Perkins.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of services, Saturday, July 6, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Carl Kibler officiating.