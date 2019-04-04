Randy D. Taylor, 60, of McDonald, lost his battle with cancer, Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was born December 10, 1958, in Canonsburg, a son of Alice Augustine Taylor Caltumo of McDonald, and the late Louis F. Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School class of 1976. He then worked for his great-grandfather at Ace Builders in Sturgeon. He then became a heavy equipment mechanic; his current employer was H&K equipment in Coraopolis where he had worked for the last 16 years. He also was employed by the Civic Arena as an usher and was a licensed auto mechanic.
Randy loved working on cars, riding his Harley, spending time with his cousins and going to casinos. He was always a fun loving guy who was a practical joker. He was known for his home made Hallmark cards and his special Christmas t-shirts.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his stepfather Ron Caltumo; close cousins Sandee (Rob) Toulouse, Debbie Miller, Terri (John) Watson, Susan (Pete) Smith and Dan (Nicole) Borovich; and many friends and co-workers.
Deceased is a sister, Cindy Coupe.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057; where services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.