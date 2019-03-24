Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Edward Oklesson.

Randy Edward Oklesson, 59, of St Cloud, Minn., formerly of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Houston, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, February 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dalton; his father, Rudolph; and his favorite pets, Charlie and Sadie.

Randy will be deeply missed by son Dakota (Andrea) Oklesson; daughters Cait (James) and Cori (Dalton) Dural; granddaughter Rylee Bennet; brothers Rodney (Stacy) and Robert (Carol) Oklesson; mother Helen Oklesson; Dawn Oklesson; and many nieces, nephews, friends and the motorcycle community.

In lieu of a service, Randy's ashes will be spread over the place he loved to visit, the Black Hills of South Dakota, later this summer.