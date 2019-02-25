Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Lee Morgan.

Randy Lee Morgan, 55, of Taylorstown, passed away shortly after midnight Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family, after losing a hard battle to cancer.

He was born April 19, 1963, in Washington, a son of Olive Blanche Jackson Morgan of Claysville and the late Thomas Anthony Morgan Sr.

Randy was a 1981 graduate of McGuffey High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve, which he served in for several years.

Randy was a regular member of Taylorstown American Legion Post 907, Polish Club of Washington and Bears Club. He was also a member of American Legion Riders.

He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He had a very big heart and enjoyed helping his friends and seeing his grandkids.

Randy was employed by Perryman Co. for 24 years.

On May 25, 1985, Randy married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte M. Morgan, surviving of Taylorstown.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Tiffany M. McDonough and husband Josh McDonough and Ashley D Colbert, both of Taylorstown; four grandchildren, Autumn, Cameron, Kaleb and Levi; two sisters, Sandy, wife of Oliver Sprowls Jr., and Kate, wife of Tim Sprowls, both of Claysville; two brothers, Thomas A Morgan Jr. and Richard "Doobie" Morgan, companion of Kim Scott, both of Claysville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his father, are a brother, Michael Morgan; three sisters, Brenda K. May, Linda D. Horner and Mary "Puney" Shellogg; and maternal grandmother Mary Jackson Piatt.

He will be sadly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27. Interment will follow in Claysville Cemetery.