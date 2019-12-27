Ray C. Sharratt, 96, of Vestaburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born October 11, 1923, in Hiller, a son of the late William and Alice Swoger Sharratt.

Mr. Sharratt was a graduate of East Beth High School.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II, serving from 1942 to 1945. He participated in offensive and defensive operations at Cape Gloucester, N.B, the Peleliu Islands, the Palau Islands, Okinawa and Ryukyu Islands.

He was a longtime member of the Hanson-Cole American Legion Post 391, Fredericktown.

An underground coal miner, Ray was employed by the J&L Steel Corporation and later LTV Steel, where he worked as an electrical foreman. He retired after 44 years of mining experience and was a former member of the United Mine Workers of America.

Mr. Sharratt enjoyed officiating for several sports in the local area for many years.

On September 1, 1951, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Orris Sharratt, who passed away September 17, 2015. They celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Surviving are three children, Darryl R. Sharratt (Theresa) of Zebulon, N.C., Todd A. Sharratt (Maureen) of Washington and Janis Gillis (Kevin) of Vestaburg; six grandchildren will miss "Pap," Kevin Gillis (Dina), Christopher Tominey (Chrissy), Jaclyn Smith (Matt), Danielle Sharratt, Justin Sharratt (Heather) and Marissa Gillis; seven great-grandsons; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are siblings Lloyd, Kenny and Sondra.

Deceased, in addition to his wife and parents, are four siblings, Tom, Kathryn, Jerry and Sarah.

All funeral services will be private and under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd. 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown.

A guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.