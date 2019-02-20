Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Edward Moore.

Ray Edward Moore, 86, of Spraggs, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Waynesburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born April 8, 1932, in Brave, he was a son of the late Perry and Clara Ethel Whitehill Moore.

Ray was a lifelong resident of Wayne Township. He was a member of Pursley Baptist Church. Ray served in the U.S. Army between 1952 and 1954, during the Korean War. He was a former employee of Penn Line and Don George Roofing. Ray worked for Laborer's International Union Local 379, Morgantown, W.Va., for 33 years, until he retired in 1994. He was a former member of Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793.

He is survived by three children, Melinda (Jeff) Jeffries of Jefferson, David (Laura) Moore of East View and Mike (Debbie) Moore of Clinton, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roxanna Carpenter of Waynesburg.

In addition to his wife, Mary Jean Moore, who passed away November 8, 2000, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Ray Moore; two great-grandchildren, Addison Jeffries and Riley Wise; four brothers, Robert I. Moore, who was killed in World War II, Perry Moore Jr., Thomas F. Moore and Herschel E. Moore; and a sister, Geraldine Shultz.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, in the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in Old Phillips Cemetery, Spraggs, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and also accompanied by Waynesburg American Legion Post 330 and Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC.

