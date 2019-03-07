Raymond A. Delawder II, 47, of Washington, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, after an extensive battle with cancer.

Beloved son of Sandy and the late Thomas Sr. Loving father of Tessa Marie; brother of Thomas (Elizabeth); stepbrother of Pamela. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many great friends.

Ray was a graduate of Washington High School in 1989. He loved to play guitar, enjoyed drawing and was the life of the party by making people laugh.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home Inc., 238 Helen Street, McKees Rocks.