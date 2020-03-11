Raymond A. "Ziggy" Glaser, 91, of South Park Township, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home.

He was born February 11, 1929, in Brownsville, a son of George and Annie Whale Glaser.

Raymond was retired as a manager with the former Finleyville Furniture Company in Finleyville and later operated Ray Glaser Business Forms.

He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid sports fan. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a life member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville and an honorary life member of Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.

Surviving are two sons, Barry Glaser of Upland, Calif., and Brian Glaser of Monessen; a daughter, Pam Glaser (Dave Nagel) of Bethel Park; a sister, Irene Allridge (Russ) of Finleyville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his longtime companion and partner, Sandra Schiller, and her two sons, Eric and Erin "Red" Schiller; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, with the Rev. Richard Roberts officiating. Private interment will be held in Finleyville Cemetery. American Legion Post 613 will conduct services at 7 p.m. Thursday evening in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Finleyville Volunteer Fire Department, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332, or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

