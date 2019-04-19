Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond A. Morris Jr..

Raymond A. Morris Jr., 62, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born July 31, 1956, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Raymond A. Morris Sr. and Fannie Mae Staley Morris.

Raymond was a lifelong resident of Waynesburg, where he worked as a meat cutter and butcher at Morris Packing.

Raymond was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are sister Janet Stanley of Waynesburg; brother Stephen C. Morris of Edmond, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Mabel Engle and Deborah Morris; and two brothers, Richard Allen Morris and William Joseph "Rerun" Morris.

Friends will be received beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by services at 1 p.m., with Pastor Arnold Watts and Pastor Nick Bardo officiating. Interment will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.

