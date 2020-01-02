Raymond A. Robison, 82, of Horsham, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

He lived in Washington and graduated from Trinity High School in 1958. He then attended Philadelphia College of Bible from 1966 to 1969. He was an active member of Davisville Church of Southampton.

He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Iams, and sons Raymond A. Robison and Richard "Rick" and wife Gene. His siblings are George "Hicey" and wife Ellen and daughter Cheryl Lynn; and sisters Georgia Robison and Doris Berry.

His services were held in Davisville Church and interment will be held privately.