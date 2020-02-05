Raymond B. O'Shinski, 98, of Canonsburg, died Monday, February 3, 2020.

He was born August 31, 1921, in Canonsburg, a son of Joseph and Mary Kulich O'Shinski.

Mr. O'Shinski was a member of St. Patrick Parish, Canonsburg. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, where he was a member of the Honor Guard. He loved gardening. He enjoyed collecting coins, and especially enjoyed going to coin shows with his son and his brother Stanley.

Mr. O'Shinski worked as a civil engineer and retired from McGraw Edison as a draftsman. On May 17, 1952, he married Wallie Heiser O'Shinski, who died September 3, 1997.

Surviving are his son, Raymond O'Shinski of Canonsburg; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony, Frank, Walter "Hogan", Stanley and Dave O'Shinski; and his sisters, Mary Kobosky and Stella Palko.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Departing prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Sollon Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg.

Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery, with full military rites accorded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard.

