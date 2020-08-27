Raymond Bof, 86, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Standish Personal Care Home.

He was born January 26, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Angelo Bof and Margaret Bof.

Raymond was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He enjoyed gardening, shopping, going out to eat, spending time with family and his grandchildren.

On October 17, 1964, he married Rose Lee Coughenour, who died November 15, 2000.

Surviving are two daughters, Judy (Robert) Guzell of Claysville and Joyce (David) Ludwin of Washington; three grandchildren, Carys (Jason) Hannahs of Bradford, Kane Moore of Washington, Thomas Moore III of Washington; a great-granddaughter, Jane Avery Hannahs.

Deceased are a brother, Joe Bof; and two sisters, Clara Alexy and Dolores Bof.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

