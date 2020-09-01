Raymond Bologna

Raymond "Ray" Bologna, 88, of Oakdale, died peacefully, Sunday, August 30, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 29, 1932, in Penowa, a son of the late Gesido and Assunta Tulle Bologna.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

He was also a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella. Mr. Bologna is survived by his wife, Kristina B. Saur Bologna of Oakdale; as well as his former wife, Caroline Franchi Bologna of Moon Township.

Also surviving Mr. Bologna are three daughters, Lynne (James) Amato of Sewickley, Janice Richman of Winnetka, Ill. and Lina (Ronald) Bologna-Zombeck of Oakdale; two sons, Raymond J. Bologna of Moon Township, Josef (Deanna) Bologna of Mt Pleasant, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Carly (Kyle) Young, Sydney Bologna, Rachel Richman, David Richman, Sara Richman, Gabrielle Amato, Emily Amato and Nathan Bologna-Zombeck; and one great-grandson, Grayson Young.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Louis (Linda) and Vincent (Evelyn) Bologna; and a sister, Rose Marie Friday.

Friends and family will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, Pa 15312, where a mass of Christian Burial will then be held at 11 a.m., with Father Harry R. Bielewicz officiating. Please wear a mask upon entering the church.

Burial will be private.