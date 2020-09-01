1/
Raymond Bologna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond "Ray" Bologna, 88, of Oakdale, died peacefully, Sunday, August 30, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 29, 1932, in Penowa, a son of the late Gesido and Assunta Tulle Bologna.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

He was also a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church of Avella. Mr. Bologna is survived by his wife, Kristina B. Saur Bologna of Oakdale; as well as his former wife, Caroline Franchi Bologna of Moon Township.

Also surviving Mr. Bologna are three daughters, Lynne (James) Amato of Sewickley, Janice Richman of Winnetka, Ill. and Lina (Ronald) Bologna-Zombeck of Oakdale; two sons, Raymond J. Bologna of Moon Township, Josef (Deanna) Bologna of Mt Pleasant, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Carly (Kyle) Young, Sydney Bologna, Rachel Richman, David Richman, Sara Richman, Gabrielle Amato, Emily Amato and Nathan Bologna-Zombeck; and one great-grandson, Grayson Young.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Joseph, Anthony, Louis (Linda) and Vincent (Evelyn) Bologna; and a sister, Rose Marie Friday.

Friends and family will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, in St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 97 Highland Avenue, Avella, Pa 15312, where a mass of Christian Burial will then be held at 11 a.m., with Father Harry R. Bielewicz officiating. Please wear a mask upon entering the church.

Burial will be private.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved