Raymond C. Cumer Sr., 85, of Chartiers Township, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Elmcroft of Bridgeville.

He was born January 31, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Alex J. Cumer Sr. and Edith Perrine Cumer.

Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years on the USS Albany. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Ribbon.

He worked and retired from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 for over 60 years.

Raymond was a member of the American Legion in Houston, the VFW in Canonsburg and The Bears Club in Meadow Lands.

He enjoyed the old country and western movies and music.

He married Lois Mae Sala, who died August 2, 1996.

Surviving are a son, Raymond C. Cumer Jr. of Washington; five siblings, Ruth Ann (late John) Yago of Muse, Kenny (Ruth Ann) Cumer of Washington, Betty (late Walter)Novak of Muse, Jerry (Mary) Cumer of Greensburg and Helen (Byron) Inman of Oregon; sisters-in-law, Cody Cumer of Canonsburg and Shirley Cumer of Texas; and 23 nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three siblings, Alex (Catherine) Cumer Jr., Richard Cumer and William Cumer.

All services are private, and arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com