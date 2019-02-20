Raymond E. O'Korn, 85, of Bridgeville, died Saturday, February 16, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Bonnie O'Korn; father of Carolyn (Louis) Matyuf, Raymond (Carol) O'Korn II, Deborah (Jeff) Putorti, Darla O'Korn-Tsupros, Marci (Michael) Babka, Rodney (Amanda) O'Korn and the late Robert "Robbie" O'Korn; and brother of Nancy Smelko and the late August, Frank, Marge, Mary, Kay, Anna Mae and Christina. He is survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson.

Ray was a member of Carpenter's Union Local 142 for 65 years, working most of those years as supervisor with John Deklewa and Sons.

Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, in Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral Home, 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, 412-221-3300, where a blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

