Raymond Fehl, 56, of Atlasburg, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

He was born February 5, 1963, in Canonsburg, a son of Carmela Scarfo Fehl of Midway and the late Carl R. Fehl.

Mr. Fehl was a 1981 graduate of Fort Cherry High School.

Ray, along with his brothers, owned the Mousetrap in Bavington. He worked as a sound engineer and when there were concerts at the Pepsi Cola Roadhouse in Burgettstown, he was at the sound control board. He also worked as shop foreman at Scott Metal Fabricating in Carnegie for more than 35 years.

Mr. Fehl enjoyed traveling. He loved working on sound equipment and built a full sound studio in his home.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Erica Lee (Wesley) Szuhay of Medina, Ohio; two brothers, Danny (Sherri) Fehl of McDonald and Thomas "Mouse" Fehl of Midway; and a sister, Sally (Lee) Cowden of Hickory.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 30. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Weirton, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of the family to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.