Raymond Gonzalez
1949 - 2020
Ray Gonzalez, 71, of Warren, Mich., formerly of Langeloth, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was born March 31, 1949, a son of the late Angel and Mary Garcia Gonzalez. He grew up in Langeloth, attending elementary school and then graduating from Union High School in Burgettstown with the class of 1967. After moving to Michigan he became the general manager of Edfri Industries, working there until retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Ratta, who he married on October 14, 2005.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Ray (Michelle) Gonzalez of Canton, Mich., Joe (Diane) Gonzalez of East Lansing, Mich. and Craig Gonzalez of Detroit, Mich.; a daughter, Lynn (Bob) Sape of Warren, Mich.; a sister, Carole (Bill) Hemphill of Burgettstown; grandchildren, Terra, Michael, Ryan, Trinity, Alec, Sam, Jack and Lily; and many nieces and nephews. Private services are to take place.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful husband. You were my everything, the laughs we had in the 27 years were the best of my life. My life will never be the same without you. I will love you forever, until we meet again.
Nina
Nina Gonzalez
Spouse
July 21, 2020
I've known Ray since 1st grade. Great guy and always had a smile. I'll miss arguing with him on facebook.
Our deepest condolences to his wife and family.
Fred & Karen Caleffie
Fred Caleffie
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Will always remember Ray as one of the Langeloth Guys!!!
Woody Alvarez
Friend
