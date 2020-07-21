Ray Gonzalez, 71, of Warren, Mich., formerly of Langeloth, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was born March 31, 1949, a son of the late Angel and Mary Garcia Gonzalez. He grew up in Langeloth, attending elementary school and then graduating from Union High School in Burgettstown with the class of 1967. After moving to Michigan he became the general manager of Edfri Industries, working there until retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Ratta, who he married on October 14, 2005.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Ray (Michelle) Gonzalez of Canton, Mich., Joe (Diane) Gonzalez of East Lansing, Mich. and Craig Gonzalez of Detroit, Mich.; a daughter, Lynn (Bob) Sape of Warren, Mich.; a sister, Carole (Bill) Hemphill of Burgettstown; grandchildren, Terra, Michael, Ryan, Trinity, Alec, Sam, Jack and Lily; and many nieces and nephews. Private services are to take place.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

