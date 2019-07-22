Raymond Harry Lampenfeld

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Harry Lampenfeld.
Service Information
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
15057-1428
(724)-926-2300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond Harry "Ray" Lampenfeld of Canonsburg died of natural causes Wednesday, July 10, 2019, and went to be with the Lord.

He loved fishing and his friend's company. He would want to thank God and A.A. for saving his life years ago. And thank Jesus for forgiving his past trespasses. He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in 2011 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Canonsburg. He was a constant jokester and could make you laugh in church.

Ray is survived by two sisters and a brother, also nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Everyone in Canonsburg knew him. He will be missed by many.

Arrangements are under the care of Nation Funeral Home Inc. of McDonald. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.