Raymond Harry "Ray" Lampenfeld of Canonsburg died of natural causes Wednesday, July 10, 2019, and went to be with the Lord.

He loved fishing and his friend's company. He would want to thank God and A.A. for saving his life years ago. And thank Jesus for forgiving his past trespasses. He accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in 2011 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Canonsburg. He was a constant jokester and could make you laugh in church.

Ray is survived by two sisters and a brother, also nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Everyone in Canonsburg knew him. He will be missed by many.

Arrangements are under the care of Nation Funeral Home Inc. of McDonald. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.