Raymond Henry Leach, 77, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020, at the Washington Hospital.

He was born March 29, 1942, in New Eagle, a son of the late Jess James Leach and Ester Montana Leach.

He served as a sergeant with the National Guard of Pennsylvania from January 1964 to January 1970.

Mr. Leach was a graduate of Monongahela High School.

For 31 years, he was employed by Mt. Lebanon School District and retired as the maintenance supervisor.

Surviving are two daughters, Abby Thompson (Rusty) of Brownsville and Beth Pinardi of Dublin, Ohio; a granddaughter, Katelyn Thompson; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Patricia Kusman Leach.

Deceased are a brother and two sisters.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will follow at 8 p.m., with the Rev. LeRoy Blystone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131, or at pkdcure.org

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.