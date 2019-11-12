Raymond J. Scott Sr., 64, of Chartiers Township, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, in his home, following an extended illness.

He was born November 11, 1954, in Washington, a son of Clair F. and Vesta Grace Strawn Scott.

Mr. Scott was a 1973 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

He had worked as a machine operator for Canonsburg Pottery, Mac Plastics, Tatano Plastics and Bruce Plastics.

Mr. Scott was an avid fisherman and had bowled in the Slovenska Narodna Podporna Jednota Bowling league. He enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, including the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, and his pet dog and companion, Toto

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn L. Hollis Scott; a daughter, Shannon Louise Scott Plants (Chris) of Houston; two grandsons, Dillan and Aaron Plants; two sisters, Dorothy Coen of Canonsburg and Mary O'Bosky of Houston; three brothers, Gene Scott of Canonsburg, Garey Scott (Linda) of Eighty Four and Richard Scott of Meadville; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Raymond J. Scott Jr., and two sisters, Betty Campise and Clara Scott.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 15. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

