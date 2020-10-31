Raymond K. Boback, 74, of Fredericktown, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born November 6, 1945, to the late Frank and Dorothy Darney Boback.

He grew up in Vestaburg and was a 1963 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School.

Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Era.

He was a former employee of Vesta 5 Mine and later owned and operated Hawkins Remodeling.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Washington County Friends of the National Rifle Association, Hanson-Cole American Legion Post 391, Owls Club and Owls Club Golf League, United Mine Workers of America Local 762 and the Centerville Borough Sportsman's Association. He also enjoyed NASCAR and Indy car racing.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanne L. Ray Boback; son, Keith R. Boback of Columbus, Ind.; brothers, Frank "Butch" Boback of Westport, Mass., Bruce Boback of Pawley's Island, S.C. and Matthew Boback of Vestaburg; and sister, Johanna Boback of Tidioute. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Peggy (Ronald) Sethman of Shelbyville, Ind.; niece, Denise (Eric) Bohnert of Lanesville, Ind., and their children, Brooklynn and Grayson; nephew, Craig Sethman of Shelbyville, Ind.; special cousin, Earlene Finley of Fredericktown, and her family; as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 2, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. The funeral service will be private with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The family is grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mon Valley Hospital and Fresenius Dialysis Care, Centerville. They also appreciate the care he received from Amedisys Home Health Care and the new friends made with those that cared for Ray.

Memorials in Raymond's name are suggested to the Love Fund of the Clarksville Christian Church, P.O. Box 705, Clarksville, PA 15322. Please leave a condolence or memory of Ray at: www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

In keeping with CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines, the number of persons gathering in the funeral home will be restricted to 25 persons at a time and masks are required. You may also be asked to wait patiently outside due to these restrictions.