Raymond L. Gamble Jr., 76, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by a house full of relatives and friends.

He was born June 6, 1943, in Brownsville, a son of the late Raymond Sr. and Virginia Lawrence Gamble.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He was employed by Giglio Plumbing for 25 years.

Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Kathryn Gamble; daughter Cynthia Johnson and husband Jerry; sons Raymond Gamble III and David Gamble and wife Susan; grandchildren Megan Johnson and husband Bryant, Morgan McCreary and Chris Litty; a precious great-granddaughter, Kylei Coleman; and brother James Gamble. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who all knew him as Pap.

Visitation was held October 3, with funeral services October 4 in Rose-Neath Southside in Shreveport, La., with the Rev. Jeremy Spurling officiating. Interment followed in Forest Park West.

The Cancer Center, especially Dr. Patel and Dr. Peddi, as well as St. Joseph Hospice, provided exceptional care to Raymond.