Raymond Lawrence Kobrys (1960 - 2019)
Obituary
Raymond Lawrence "Larry" Kobrys, 58, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

He was born September 4, 1960, in Canonsburg, a son of Raymond Lawrence and Frances Cox Kobrys.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a surveyor for Keystone Engineering Consultants. Larry was a member of the Polish National Union, White Eagles Society, French Club, and the Veterrans of Foreign Wars 2026.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his former wife, Debra Roznos Kobrys of Muse; his devoted companion, Jan Matthews, with whom he made his home; his daughters, Krystal Kobrys of Muse; Ashley Kobrys of Canonsburg; sisters, Jodi Checonsky of Avella, Juliann Custer of Weirton, W.Va.; brother, Alan Kobrys of Avella; grandson, Tristan Cole; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Kobrys.

Friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Services will be held at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by burial in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Please visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019
