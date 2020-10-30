1/1
Raymond Leytrick
1936 - 2020
Raymond Leytrick, 84, of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

He was born July 17, 1936, in McDonald, a son of Stephen and Christine Kujanik Leytrick.

Mr. Leytrick was a line repairman for Columbia Gas for over 20 years where he retired in 1997.

Raymond loved his dogs, attending flea markets, photography, collecting and watching movies and spending time with friends and family. He also liked spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and was always there to help anyone in need.

On May 29, 1971, he married, Elizabeth Ester Ritson, who passed away June 30, 2016.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas R. Leytrick of Wexford and Carl R. Leytrick of Canonsburg; two daughters, Constance Rae Romero and Bridgette Leytrick, both of Calif.; nine grandchildren, Michael, Isabella, Nick, Judy, Kim, Stephen, Tina, Letica and Max; and three great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of blessing service, Monday, November 2, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Private interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
