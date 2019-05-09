Raymond M. Vamos, 88, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 15, 1930, in Homeville, a son of John and Helen Medar Vamos.

Mr. Vamos was retired as an engineer with Bellefield Boiler Plant in Pittsburgh.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville, serving as a lector and altar server for many years, Knights of Columbus Council 13832, and was an Emmaus Brother.

Mr. Vamos always referred to himself as a "practicing Roman Catholic."

Surviving are three sons, David Vamos (Patrice) of Miami, Fla., Dennis Vamos (Christi) of Eighty Four and Daniel Vamos (Colleen) of Las Vegas, Nev.; two daughters, Mary Hamel (David) of Miami, Fla., and Tracy Boehmer (Kevin) of Heath, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Deceased are his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Vamos, who died in July 2011; and a son, Jimmy Vamos.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Memorial contributions can be made to Emmaus Brothers, c/o St. Francis Church, 3609 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332. Condolences to kegelfuneralhome.com.