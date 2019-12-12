Raymond Roman, 87, of Muse, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born February 28, 1932, in Muse, a son of the late Harry J. Sr. and Lena Westimeire Roman.

He was a graduate of Ceil High School Class of 1950. Ray lived his life in Muse, where he was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, the Muse Independent Club and the Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Department #2 of Muse for 65 years serving as assistant chief and safety officer.

He was a veteran and served proudly as an infantryman and jeep driver at the front during the Korean War with the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at the former Pennsylvania Transformer, McGraw Edison and Cooper Industries in the Large Finish Department.

Ray enjoyed raising his beagles and participating in field trials as a member of the Chartiers Valley and Coraopolis Beagle Clubs.

On May 16, 1953, he married Rose DeGenova, who survives after 65 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory is his beloved grandson, Roman Quinn of Canonsburg; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his dear daughter, Angela M. Roman Shemiloff, who passed away September 9, 2019; his brother, Harry Roman Jr.; sister Anna Mae Pivac; stepbrothers Charles and Alfred Roman; and stepsisters Louise Vinoverski and Ethel Spaulding.

Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Muse. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. Full military rites will be accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 of Canonsburg Honor Guard and the United States Army.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.