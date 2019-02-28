Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond W. Littleton Jr..

Raymond W. Littleton, Jr., age 66, of Wind Ridge, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington.

Born January 29, 1953, he was the son of the late Raymond W. and Joanne Strope Littleton, Sr.

Raymond graduated from Cameron High School. He attended Mt. Carmel Church of God in Springhill Township until he was no longer able due to his failing health. Raymond married Kathy L. Cook on December 18, 1982 and they were happily married for 36 years. He was employed with Camforge, Inc. in Cameron, W.Va. as a Machinist who made crane hooks until he retired in 2016. In his spare time, Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Stacy (Larry) Pettit, Michael Littleton and Christopher Littleton; four grandchildren, Noah, Neil, Avery and Casey Pettit; three brothers, Harold (Chris) Littleton, Roger (Amanda) Littleton and Charlie Littleton; two sisters, Lorna Wise and Diane Lemmon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harry Littleton.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jack Gray, officiating. At Raymond's request, cremation will follow after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., P.O. Box 434 Rogersville, PA 15359.

Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.