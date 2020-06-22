Raymond W. McVay Jr., 66, of Washington, formerly of Lone Pine, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in his home.

He was born June 24, 1953, in Washington, a son of the late Raymond W. Sr. and Truth McVay.

He was a 1972 graduate of Trinity High School. Ray was a retired truck driver for Union Camp. He also worked for Timberline Packaging. He was a member of Canton Volunteer Fire Department, lifetime member of Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department and Teamsters 585. He enjoyed cruising in his Jeep, spending time with his grandchildren and friends, as well as loved to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.

On September 27, 1976, he married Charlene Orlandi, with whom he had shared over 43 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Charlene McVay of Washington, are his sons, Travis (Jill) McVay of Canonsburg and Chaz (Brandy) McVay of Washington; stepson, Kent Dye of Washington; a sister, Mable Haynes; two grandsons, Tyler and Justin McVay; granddaughter, Riley McVay; stepgrandson, Luke Lesure; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Ed McVay; and a sister, Judy Horner.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 22, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, with Rev. Robert Grewe of First Lutheran Church, Washington. A fireman's service will be held 7 p.m. Monday in Nichol Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.