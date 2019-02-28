Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca J. Lemasters.

Rebecca J. Lemasters, 66, of West Alexander, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Good Shepard Nursing Home. Rebecca was born May 27, 1952 to the late Donald Avery North and Velma Jean Guess North. On September 25, 1971 she joined into marriage with Greg Lemasters, Sr. Rebecca is survived by her two sons, Greg, Jr. (Stacy) Lemasters of Valley Grove W.Va. and Keith (Dawn) Lemasters of West Alexander; her brothers, Donny (Mickie) North of Canonsburg, Dave North of West Alexander, Bob (Bonnie) North of West Alexander; and a sister, Sue (Ross) Kempes of Hollywood, Fla.

Rebecca loved going camping and spending time with her four grandchildren, Kyle, Devin, Dessa and Coalton.

She will be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. noon, Saturday, March 2, at the funeral home. Burial to follow at West Alexander Cemetery.