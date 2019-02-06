Rebecca Sonia Pasko Horan, 66, of Elizabeth, passed away after a courageous battle with leukemia Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Becky was born April 30, 1952, a daughter of John and Julia Sewak Pasko.

Becky was a graduate of Charleroi High School and graduated from California University in 1972. After graduation, she became a teacher in Ringgold School District, where she touched many young lives. She was very involved in the teachers union. She was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora, where she attended her entire life.

Becky is survived by her loving husband, Michael Horan, to whom she was married for 47 years as of January 29th. She was the beloved mother of Michael Horan and wife Cindy and Erika Barrett and husband David; cherished grandmother of Logan Horan-Jester, Andrew, Connor and Julia Horan and JD Barrett; sister of Tamara Chacko and Janine Shepler and husband Bill; sister-in-law to Bill Horan and wife Lori and Cindy Short and husband Rege (who passed away January 28, 2019); and aunt to Jennifer Moores and husband Brian, Billy Petyak and wife Jodi, Amanda Petry and husband Kent, Matt Short and wife Joy, Dan Short and fiancee Estefania and Katie Sims and husband Matt.

Friends will be received in Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home, 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at which time prayers of transfer will be held. A Mass at St Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora, will follow. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Arrangements are under the supervision of Thomas M. Dolfi Funeral Home.

The family is grateful for the excellent care at Jefferson Hospital during her illness of seven months.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Church, P.O. Box 41, Donora, PA 15033, in Becky' s name.