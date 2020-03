Rebecca Young Sharpe, 54, of Sylvania, Ga., formerly of Washington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born October 16, 1964, a daughter of the late Reita Young and Raymon Fisher.

She is survived by her son, Jackson Sharpe Jr.; stepbrother Raymond Fisher Jr.; aunt Marjorie Young; and her dog, Sadie. Rebecca loved animals.

Burial will be private.