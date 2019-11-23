Reese E. Bruckner, 94, of Washington, passed Thursday, November 21, 2019. His Lord and Savior took him home.

He was born October 14, 1925, in Canonsburg, a son of Joseph and Myrtle Roland Bruckner.

Mr. Bruckner was a longtime member of Abundant Life Baptist Church and also attended Friendship Community Church.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Army.

Mr. Bruckner worked for 38 years at Brockway Glass and 10 years for X Mark.

He enjoyed cooking, yard work, woodworking, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and watching golf. He told wonderful stories and jokes.

On June 5, 1948, he married Christine Kelley. Mrs. Bruckner passed away December 25, 1999.

Surviving are four sons, Rick (Deb) Bruckner of Eighty Four and Dan (Becky) Bruckner, Carl (Pam) Bruckner and Greg (Elizabeth) Bruckner, all of Washington; two daughters, Kathy (Dave Adams) Maloy and Sherri (Dave) Borkowski, both of Washington; 16 grandchildren, Rick Bruckner, Robin Matthews, Courtney McKinney, Erik Bruckner, Charles, Amy and Jess Yanniello, Christian and Jacob Maloy, Steven, Ryan, Seth, Paul and Aaron Bruckner and Justin and Lucas Borkowski; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Sam Bruckner of South Carolina; a sister, Ruth Casper of Michigan; and his longtime companion, Diane Thomas of Washington.

Deceased are four sisters, Gladys Snedeker, Mary Anne Snedeker, Dolores Burchell and Beatrice Bruckner, who died in infancy, and three brothers, Wallace and Wilbert Bruckner, and Carl Bruckner, who died in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, in Friendship Community Church, 1090 Weirich Avenue, Washington.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, Washington.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.