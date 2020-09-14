Regina "Reggie" "Reg" Ann Leathers passed away unexpectedly, in San Diego, Calif., Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Waynesburg September 4, 1954, to Robert and Sophia Chambers. She is the middle child of five children and the only girl.

Regina grew up in Waynesburg and graduated from Waynesburg Central High School. After high school, she attended West Virginia Business College and specialized with a certificate in clerical/administration, where she also learned shorthand and how to operate a teletype.

On August 25, 1973, she married the love of her life and soulmate, Ben Keys Leathers III, who survives. Reggie relocated to San Diego, where she resided and shared 47 years of happiness, memories, children and grandchildren with Ben.

Reggie worked at GA as a secretary, receptionist, telephone / teletype operator from 1974-1985. She took off for roughly two years when Erin was born and when she returned, after her son Noah was born she decided within a few months that she really just wanted to be home to take care of her family. Regina was a lover of life in general and made friends with most people she met. Reggie created a wonderful network of friends through her devotion to volunteering in AA and was always the bright light of any gathering. She shared a love of Disney with Ben and enjoyed frequent trips to Disneyland over the years for milestones and sometimes just because they loved Disney!

She was a friend to so many and loved by all. She was always herself and never afraid to express that. She is remembered as a beautiful woman who loved to hug, loved to give her opinion (even if it was not prompted), loved to listen, loved to talk and just in general loved.

A Friend, Wife, Soulmate, Mom, Grammy, Sister, Aunt and Cousin. She would ask that you remember to look for the beautiful things in life all around you and appreciate what you have.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Leathers; daughter Erin (Danny) Sano of Las Vegas, Nev.; son Noah (Jennifer) Leathers of San Diego; along with her grandchildren, Gabriel Sano, Caden Sano, August Sano, Uilliam Sano, Jonah Leathers and Madilynn Leathers; and brothers Samuel, Kevin and Eric.

She was preceded in death by both parents; and brother Robert Chambers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Regina's name to Parkinson's research.