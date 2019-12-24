Regina "Jean" E. Hughes, formerly of Fredericktown, passed into the hands of her Lord, Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Jean was born June 12, 1910, in Butler, the youngest child of the late George W. and Gertrude Carroll Comstock. She was 109 years old.

She lived her early years in Connellsville, where she graduated from the former Immaculate Conception High School.

On October 16, 1928, she married John Harold Hughes Sr., who passed away October 10, 1994. They were married for 66 years.

During her early marriage she and her husband, John, owned and operated a grocery store in Clarksville, and later moved to Fredericktown where Jean lived most of her life.

Mrs. Hughes was dedicated to her family, especially the young children, and delighted them all with her homemade noodles and homemade pies.

Surviving are two sons, John "Jack" Hughes Jr. of Waynesburg and Richard E. Hughes of Annapolis, Md. Jean is the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Jean was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Hughes Villani; a brother, George Orville Comstock; a sister, Marie Comstock Ortoff; and a grandson, James Varner Hughes.

Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, December 27, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with Rev. David McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.