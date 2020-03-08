Regina McCarty, 73, of Meadowlands, formerly of Marianna, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born July 15, 1946, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Alvie and Clara Nickerson McCarty. She attended West Bethlehem Schools and went on to work as a nursing assistant and unit secretary for the Washington Hospital for 26 years before retiring in 1994.

She answered to many names: Jigs, Jeannie, Regi and Nana. She enjoyed gardening and crafting, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She would tell anyone who would listen about them. She had a way of making everyone feel part of her family and every child or adult that graced her home knew she would feed them and share a story or two.

She is survived by her daughter, Mendi Burgess of Meadowlands; as well as a brother, Richard (Mary Ann) McCarty of Deemston; and a sister, Rowena (Duane) McCarty Loughman of Marianna.

In addition, she is survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Clair Phillips (Joel) of South Franklin; three beloved great-grandchildren, Tucker Phillips, Jayden Phillips and Willow Phillips; and her very best friend in the world, Kathy Booher.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert McCarty; and her sister-in-law, Shirley McCarty.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, March 11, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, with Pastor Melanie Davis officiating.

The Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing and Bethany Hospice provided exceptional care.

Memorial contributions can be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

A guest book may be signed at at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.