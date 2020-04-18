Reinette M. Dubich, 61, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She was born December 24, 1958, in Langeloth where she spent her years, a daughter of the late Thomas and Vera Wojick Dubich.

Reinette is survived by three brothers, Thomas (Judy) Dubich, John (Gail) Dubich and Ray (Anne Marie) Dubich, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049.

