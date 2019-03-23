Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rena C. Castelli.

Rena C. Castelli, 89, of Washington, formerly of Houston, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side, Thursday, March 21, 2019, her birthday, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House.

She was born March 21, 1930, in Canonsburg, to Joseph Mascetta, Sr., and Amalia Ciavarra Mascetta, who preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Canonsburg High School.

On June 19, 1954, she married her loving husband Fernando Castelli, with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage. Fernando passed away September 24, 2005.

Mrs. Castelli was a loving, giving, kind person who thought of others before herself. Rena's faith was a very important aspect of her life. She was a devout, faithful Catholic and member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg. She was a lifelong member of Christian Mothers and was a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine teacher for many years. Rena loved her faith and would often pray for others going through hardships and difficult times in their lives.

She attended IBM School and then was employed for Alcoa as a key punch operator. She also was employed by Dr. Cavasina as a receptionist in the evening.

In her younger years, Rena was a member of the Monday Evening Women's Club, the Card Club 500 Rum and a member of a bowling league where she enjoyed bowling and socializing with friends. She also volunteered her time at Chartiers-Houston, where she taught reading.

More recently, Rena enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting and social events.

Above all, she was a homemaker who loved her family dearly and spent as much time with them as she could.

She is survived by her children, Loretta Popiolkowski (Gary) of Canonsburg, Patricia Mavrich (Tim) of North Strabane, Joyce Davey (Joe) of Canonsburg, Jon Castelli of Harrisburg, Robert Castelli (Donna) of North Strabane and Terri Strawn (Ed) of Washington, with whom she made her home; sisters-in-law Jean Mascetta of Canonsburg and Stella Campana of Maryland; eleven grandchildren, Jennifer Weiss (Andrew), Matthew Popiolkowski (Alyson), Kristen Bohn (Nate), Kaylan Mavrich, Justin Davey, Jacob Davey, Nicole Castelli, Jordan Castelli, Ashley Castelli, Alexis Strawn and Alyssa Strawn; five great-grandchildren, Briley Weiss, Carter Weiss, Nolan Weiss, Porter Popiolkowski and Harper Weiss; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Masetta and her cousins, Bertina Hohowski and Anthony Campana, whom she loved like siblings.

At the request of the deceased, visitation is private. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Monday, March 25, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA. Guests are asked to meet at the church. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. Arrangements have been entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor and Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

At the request of the deceased, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Patrick Parish, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

To view or leave condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.