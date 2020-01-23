Renee Mayer, 68, of Fredericktown, Centerville Borough, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 8, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Paul and Margaret Saxon Selestow.

Renee was a 1969 graduate of Beth-Center High School and also attended cosmetology school.

She was a homemaker, caregiver and animal lover, especially fond of her cat, Mr. Kitty.

Surviving are two brothers, Paul D. Selestow (Terry) of Daisytown and Gary Selestow (Richel) of Fredericktown.

All services are private and under the direction of John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, P.O. Box 11, Beallsville, PA 15313.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.