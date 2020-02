Renzie L. Davidson Jr., 76, of Winter Springs, Fla., died Monday, February 17, 2020.

Born in Washington, he lost the love of his life, Carolyn Kelley Davidson, in 1997 from cancer.

He is survived by sons Renzie L. III of Orange City, Fla., and Daniel of Burbank, Calif.; daughter Kelly Bushey of Winter Springs; and four grandchildren.

In celebration of his life, an open house will be hosted from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at 1217 Northern Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708.