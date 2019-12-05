Retta Fuller Mills

Obituary
Retta Fuller Mills, 88, of Washington, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington campus.

She was born May 1, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Lewis and Elizabeth Fuller.

Mrs. Fuller was a graduate of Washington High School and went on to work in the office at Scott Motors in the 1950s. Later, she became a homemaker.

She was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Pirates, Steelers, and of college basketball.

On February 3, 1950, she married Guy Nelson Mills, who died October 29, 2005.

Surviving is a son, Jeffrey Mills.

Deceased are two brothers, James Fuller and Lewis "Bud" Fuller.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the at donate3.cancer.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019
