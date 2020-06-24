Rhonda J. Kenny passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, just 8 ½ hours into her 65th birthday, in her home in Prescott Valley, Ariz., surrounded by her family and friends. Rhonda was born March 5, 1955, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Roger P. and Donna Wylie Nixon of Washington.

Rhonda graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School in 1973. She was a beautiful person on the inside and outside. She was loved by many people as she always put others first.

In May 1980 Rhonda married Bob Kenny, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Stephen; and a daughter, Caitlyn Kenny, all of Arizona.

In addition to her husband and children, surviving are her parents, Roger and Donna Nixon; a sister, Robin (Jim) Bauer of Claysville; and a brother, Roger P. (Kim) Nixon Jr. of Washington; nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome for a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in First United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston.