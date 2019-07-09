Richard A. Andreolli Sr., 71, of Meadow Lands, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born October 5, 1947, in Washington, a son of Dominic and Mary Vanek Andreolli. Following his mother's death at an early age, he was raised by his grandparents, John and Mary Vanek.

Mr. Andreolli was a 1965 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

In 2002, he retired from Consolidated Coal Co., where he had worked as a coal miner for 30 years in the Westland No. 2, Eighty Four and Bailey mines. Most recently, he worked for 12 years for Perryman Company as an electrician, retiring April 5, 2019.

Mr. Andreolli was a member of the Bears Club in Meadow Lands and was an avid poker player and gardener.

His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and watching all of their sporting events.

On April 2, 1966, he married Donna Durish, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Sherri Flanagan (Scot) of Hickory and Richard A. Andreolli Jr. (Bobbi Jo Higgins) and Mark Andreolli (Brittany Naraskivitch), both of Meadow Lands; 10 grandchildren, Tim Flanagan, Richard III, Nathan and Travis Andreolli, Emily, Lauren and Caroline Shuba, Amanda Hoffman, Dominic Andreolli and Nathan Brezinski; two great-grandchildren, Callie and Cole Flanagan; a son-in-law, Mark Shuba of Simpsonville, S.C.; two sisters, Betty Ann Klanchessar of Portsmouth, N.H., and Nickie Andreolli of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Terri Shuba; a grandson, Ryan Flanagan; a sister, Mary Ann Kelvington; and a brother, Dominic Andreolli.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.