Richard A. Cigrand Sr.
1945 - 2020
Richard A. Cigrand Sr., 74, of Canonsburg, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Beloved significant other of Barbara Radinsky for 20 wonderful years.

Loving father, of Richard A. (Sharon Delancey) Cigrand, Jr. of Forest Hills and Heather Cigrand of Level Green; cherished grandfather, of Christina (Ben) Speckhart, Zachary (Breeanna) Churchfield, Ryan Cigrand, and Alexis Cigrand; great-grandfather, of Izabella "Izzy"; adored brother, of Paul (Marlene) Cigrand and Sister Patricia Cigrand, A.S.C.J.; uncle, of Christopher (Cynthia) Cigrand and Eric Cigrand; great-uncle of Nicholas and Sarah Cigrand.

Father figure of Clint (Nicole) Phillips, and their children, Dakota and Dannon, and Renae (Bryan) Bell, and their children, Alyssa and Kayla.

Rich was an entrepreneur and had a passion for the auto industry. In his younger years, he raced cars at Heidelberg Raceway. Throughout his life he formed several businesses, including the Morningside Auto Shop and the Montier Auto Body in Wilkinsburg. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rich will be dearly missed by all his family and his dog, Sassy.

Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 Thursday at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, 1111 Monroeville Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA 15145; 412-823-9350.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and all must wear face masks or coverings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Friday in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Sr. Patricia and all of Rich's family. We have been praying for Richard in a special way during his illness. May all your memories of Richard bring you comfort. Know of our prayers for all of you, for your peace and inner strength.
Sr. Mariette and Sisters of St. Maurice
Sister
September 14, 2020
A lotta good memories will stay long after your are gone !!
Rich kasper
