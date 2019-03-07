Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Hawk.

Richard A. "Rick" Hawk, 66, of East Fallowfield, formerly of Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Rick was a beloved son of Loretta I. and the late Benjamin A. Hawk; loving husband of the late Michelle Cummings; caring father of Brandi A. Fallon (Rob) of East Fallowfield, Benjamin A. Hawk of Hammond, La., and Allison M. Hawk of Crawfordville, Ind.; and dear grandfather of Tristan, Berlyn and Jessica.

He was a steamfitter with Local 440 in Lafayette, Ind. Rick was a New York Yankees fan and enjoyed visiting Penn State University campus for high school and college wrestling matches. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Rick traveled across the United States and saw the landscape of our country in his truck. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, would be appreciated.

Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 West Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, 610-269-3080. Condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.