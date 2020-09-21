1/
Richard A. Kennedy
1946 - 2020
Richard "Rick" A. Kennedy, 74, of Monongahela, Carroll Township, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born January 26, 1946, in Charleroi, he was a son of the late Raymond L. and E. Marie Cottle Kennedy.

After his graduation in 1964 from Monongahela High School, Rick served six years in the Army National Guard. A member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing and traveling with his family, but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren who he adored. In 2003 he retired after working 39 years at U.S. Steel Irvin Works Plant.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Timko Kennedy, who he married January 28, 1967; a son, Michael Kennedy (Pam Baxter) of Charleroi; a daughter, Amy and husband Patrick Bastin of Fallowfield Township; a sister, Susan Fidanzato of Donora; three grandchildren, Taylor and Tanner Kennedy and Jenna Bastin; sister-in-law, Madeline Pierce; brother-in-law, Louis Lenzi; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were three infant children; and a brother, Donald Kennedy.

Friends will be received in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 22. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines and social distancing.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
SEP
22
Service
10:00 AM
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
