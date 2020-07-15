Richard A. Sefzik Sr., 81, formerly of Westland, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home in Cumming, Ga. Richard was born August 15, 1938, in Washington, a son of Gustave and Ethel Mae Virtue Sefzik Sr.

He retired from Forsyth County Schools. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was a hardcore Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. Richard also enjoyed helping out with the business, Sawnee Mountain Ent. He will be remembered for his generous and friendly spirit.

Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Fowler Sefzik; second wife Virginia Ann Hammond Sefzik; sons Timothy Sefzik and Todd Sefzik; sisters Joanne Chiera, Phyliss "Babe" Chabassol; brother Gustave "Butch" Sefzik Jr., and twin brothers Fritz and Robert Sefzik.

Surviving are his son, Richard Sefzik Jr. of Cumming; daughters Tanya (Rick) Clark of Hiram, Ga., Jodi Sefzik and Daryll Caldwell of Muse; Anthony Martin of Cumming, Cecillia Weldy of Cumming, Rodney (Cindy) Martin of Cumming; sister Judith (Ted) Malecki of Snellville, Ga.; grandchildren Patrick (Cecilia) Clark, Jessica Delval, Stacey Clark, Richard (Chelsea) Sefzik III, Jennifer Funderburk, Jaymi Sefzik, Amie (Christian) Holmes, April (Andrew) Oliver, Abby Martin, Eli Martin and Emily Martin; eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, July 18, in Ingram Funeral Home Chapel, Cumming, Ga., with the Rev. Ruel Martin and the Rev. Richard Sefzik III officiating.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA 30040, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.