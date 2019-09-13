Richard "Rocky" Anthony Orban Jr. left his beloved family and friends and passed away at home Sunday, September 8, 2019. Rocky had been in failing health for several years.

Rocky was born June 7, 1961, a son of the late Richard A. Orban and Sandra Simmons Orban, who proceeded him in death. He was also proceeded in death by his sister, Deonna Orban Bryant; and his brother, James Michael "Mike" Orban.

Rocky is survived by his sisters, Lisa Orban Nowaczynski and Denise Patterson; nieces and nephews Roby Nowaczynski, Ryan Cralton, Sandra Orban, Anna Bella Orban; and Chris Miller, a close family friend.

Rocky graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1979. He was a 30-year member of the Carpenter's Union working as a superintendent / foreman on may important projects such as the Institute for Scientific Research, Tygart Valley Regional Jail, Institute for Scientific Research Foundation, the Pentagon, Naval Intelligence Center, the Federal Depository and many others. As a superintendent, he often helped many people from the Mount Morris area obtain employment.

Rocky was a very handsome man. He will be missed for his contagious smile and laughter, his superior wit and his devotion to his many friends and family.

Rocky made us laugh at our own short comings and highlighted our personal strengths. We will miss his humor and all the fun that was had.

A celebration of life in Rocky's honor will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Mt. Morris American Legion Post 992, Mt. Morris.