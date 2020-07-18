1/1
Richard Betts
1922 - 2020
Richard "Gibby" Betts, 97, formerly of Barnesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Canonsburg. He was born November 25, 1922, in Quaker City, Ohio, to the late Dick and Margaret Gibson Betts.

Richard was a decorated World War II veteran with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was a small business owner and trained standardbred race horses including former world record holder, Travelon Tom and stakes winning mare Adios Corinne named after his beloved wife.

Richard was a member of the Barnesville First United Methodist Church and attended the Meadows Racetrack chaplaincy. He also enjoyed traveling the Grand Circuit with friends and family. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Corinne Peters Betts; son Dr. Barry C. Betts; daughter Cynthia Austin; sister June Betts Foglesong.

Richard is survived by his three grandsons, Timothy (Karlee) Betts, Andrew (Amanda) Betts and Scott (Haley Sutton) Betts; two great-grandchildren, Avary Betts and Lincoln Betts; daughter-in-law Kim Betts; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut Street, Barnesville, OH 43713. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Friends Cemetery in Quaker City. Military honors given to Richard by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to The Meadows Racetrack Chaplaincy.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home
JUL
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Friends Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home
319 N Chestnut St
Barnesville, OH 43713
(740) 425-1616
